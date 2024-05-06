On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview The Athletic's NHL Draft expert Corey Pronman to preview the 2024 class ahead of the lottery. How good is Macklin Celebrini, and how does he compare to previous No. 1 overall picks? Pronman weighs in. Plus, if the Blackhawks pick in the 2-4 range, could they target one of the top defensemen? The guys wrap up the conversation by talking about how the Blackhawks could rank No. 1 among NHL pipelines after the 2024 NHL Draft.

