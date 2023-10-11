Blackhawks' Taylor Hall expected to be out ‘for a bit' with upper-body injury

BOSTON — Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall left the game with an upper-body injury in the second period on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, and he is "probably going to be out for a little bit," according to head coach Luke Richardson.

"It was unfortunate," Richardson said following a 3-1 loss. "We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us."

Richardson didn't want to put too much of a timeline on Hall's injury, but he did say it's more of a week-to-week injury at this point.

"Right now, I’m not sure," Richardson said. "I’ll just say week to week right now. We’ll just see how everything settles down."

Hall took a hit on the opening shift of the middle frame from his former teammate Brandon Carlo, who lined him up in the neutral zone. Hall stayed down for a bit, then went straight to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room.

"That's a blindside hit," Richardson said. "That's a guy coming across the ice, for sure. That's what the game is trying to get rid of. I know exactly what it it becauseI used to do it all the time. But now it's not in the game. So we just hope that there's not a lot of those there that we see because they're not great for anybody."

Later in the period, Hall tried to give it a go by taking a shift on the power play, but he went right back to the dressing room after the shift, which signaled he wasn't quite feeling right

"He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn't feeling good enough," Richardson said. "And the trainer said that's it for tonight. So we'll try and reevaluate as we go to see what he's doing."

Andreas Athanasiou filled in for Hall the rest of the way on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato, as well as on the first power-play unit.

