Bruins' Jakub Lauko takes skate to face against Blackhawks, avoids major injury

A scary situation unfolded in the third period of Tuesday's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins after Bruins forward Jakub Lauko took a skate to the eye area.

Lauko immediately got up and darted straight to the Boston locker room, with blood dripping down his face. There were concerned looks on the faces of both benches.

Oh no, Jakub Lauko just took a skate to the eye area and he darted straight to the bench. Scary situation. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0EMgGBUPwD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the game, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided an encouraging update on Lauko, who avoided a major injury.

"Good thankfully," Montgomery said of Lauko's status. "Scary with the skate. He got it in the corner of the eye, the eye is good. Nothing touched the eye."

The Bruins went on to beat the Blackhawks 3-0 to stay undefeated, a loss that did not please Chicago head coach Luke Richardson.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.