Connor Bedard celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday by signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that runs through the 2025-26 season. His cap hit is $950,000, which is the maximum limit.

But the 2023 No. 1 overall pick can earn much more than when you factor in performance bonuses. The total value of his contract is worth $13.35 million over the course of three years, and he can make up to $4.45 million per season.

Here's a breakdown of Bedard's contract on a per-season basis, courtesy of Cap Friendly:

Signing bonus: $95,000

Base salary: $855,000

Performance bonus: $3.5 million maximum

The Type "A" performance bonus is worth up to $1 million. All Bedard needs to do is hit four of the categories below, which are worth $250,000 each for players drafted in 2022 and beyond, according to Puck Pedia:

20 goals

35 assists

60 points

Top 6 in ice time among forwards (in total and/or per game) on team (minimum 42 games)

Top 3 in plus/minus among forwards on team (minimum 42 games)

0.73 points-per-game (minimum 42 games)

End-of-season all-rookie team

All-Star selection

All-Star MVP

The Type "B" performance bonus is the bigger one and worth up to $2.5 million. Bedard can earn the full amount if any of the following is achieved:

Top 10 among NHL forwards in goals, assists, points, or points-per-game (minimum 42 games played)

Win any of the following trophies: Hart, Selke, Richard, Conn Smythe

First- or second-team All-Star

Bedard is on record saying he's not a lock to make the team, but we all know he will. So here's an Opening Night roster projection if you missed it.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.