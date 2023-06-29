The Blackhawks kicked off their rebuild in earnest Wednesday night when they drafted highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft. If you’re just tuning in to Bedard-a-palooza, or just want to know a bit more about the young phenom, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 10 things to know about the new Blackhawks forward:

HOW OLD IS CONNOR BEDARD?

Bedard is 17 years old, but he’s already a scoring machine. Bedard registered 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Regina Pats. For reference, the next-closest player was Chase Wheatcroft at 107 points. Wheatcroft appeared in 11 more games than Bedard and was 20 years old.

WHERE IS CONNOR BEDARD FROM?

Beard grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He stayed in Canada to play junior hockey. In June, Bedard won the Canadian Hockey League's top prospect award, the leading scorer award and the David Branch CHL Player of the Year Award. He's the first player in CHL history to win all three prizes.

HOW BIG IS CONNOR BEDARD?

Bedard's official height and weight at the NHL Scouting Combine: 5' 9.75" and 185 pounds.

WHAT NUMBER WILL BEDARD WEAR?

Bedard has worn the No. 98 since he was five-years-old. Judging by the long lines at the Blackhawks’ draft party at the Salt Shed, there will be plenty of No. 98s in the stands this year.

IS BEDARD TRULY EXCEPTIONAL?

Yes, he is literally exceptional per the Western Hockey League. Bedard was the first player in WHL history — and seventh in CHL history — to be granted exceptional status, which allowed him to play in the major junior ranks before the required age of 16.

HOW DID BEDARD GET SO GOOD, SO FAST?

When Bedard was 12 years old, he broke his right wrist and couldn't use it for two months. He used that time to strengthen his left hand (the top hand on his stick) and it's why his shot has become so lethal.

HAS BEDARD WON ANY MAJOR HARDWARE OR SET ANY RECORDS?

Bedard set a new Canadian record at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for most points in a single tournament with 23 (nine goals, 14 assists) in only seven games. He helped lead his country to a gold medal.

WHO DID BEDARD WATCH GROWING UP AS A HOCKEY FAN?

Bedard's childhood idol is Sidney Crosby. Coincidentally, the Blackhawks open the 2023-24 season in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. Bedard's first NHL shift very well could be against Crosby.

WHAT KIND OF STICK DOES BEDARD USE?

Bedard supposedly uses a 70 stick flex; I've heard it might even be in the 60s. That means it's extremely whippy. He has one of the best shots in the entire world and he's only 17.

HOW DOES BEDARD FIT INTO BLACKHAWKS HISTORY?

Bedard joins Patrick Kane as the only two players in franchise history to be taken first overall. Bedard has honored Kane a couple times this year. First, with the heartbreaker celebration to send Team Canada to the semifinals and then with the raced stripes in his hair for Regina's playoff run. This was before the Blackhawks even won the lottery. How fitting.

