Watch: Kyle Davidson delivers emotional statement over ‘disturbing' Corey Perry incident

Chicago Blackhawks general Manager Kyle Davidson took the podium Tuesday to address the team's decision to terminate forward Corey Perry's contract after conducting an internal investigation into alleged misconduct.

Davidson said the team learned of a situation involving Perry on Wednesday in Columbus. The team scratched him from the lineup and began an immediate internal investigation that determined Perry had violated "both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," according to a statement released by the organization. Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the full conference in the player above or here.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.