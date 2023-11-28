Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson gives more details behind Corey Perry decision

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke to media Tuesday after the team's decision to terminate forward Corey Perry's contract, saying that the team had made the decision after an investigation into alleged misconduct.

"First and foremost, I want to start off by reiterating that the organization is committed to a culture of accountability," Davidson said. "Last week, management was notified of possible misconduct by Corey Perry. We pulled him from the game and conducted an internal investigation. Upon learning the findings of that investigation, we made the decision to terminate his contract. I will not be able to disclose any details."

Davidson also dismissed online rumors about Perry's conduct, saying it did not have anything to do with another one of his teammates.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has strong feelings about the rumors surrounding the Corey Perry situation

"I do want to be very clear: this does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting," he said.

Davidson was asked if the matter involved law enforcement, and emphasized that it was a "workplace matter" while declining to offer further details.

Perry had been scratched from the team's lineup in Columbus on Wednesday, with Davidson saying the team learned of the allegations while the club was in Ohio. He said the investigation began immediately, and culminated Tuesday with the decision to terminate Perry's contract.

He said that the rapidly evolving investigation shows the organization's commitment to accountability.

"I think more than anything, it reinforces the resolve that we have to change the culture and make sure we’re doing the right things and upholding our values and making sure that we continue to build a culture of accountability," he said.

Davidson said the team had been informed of the decision, but they were not made aware of details involving the allegations against Perry.

"They just kind of listened," he said of the meeting.

Davidson said that the NHL and the NHL Players' Association had been kept up-to-date with the progress of the investigation, and were informed of the team's decision before it was announced Tuesday.

A visibly emotional Davidson said that he had been struggling with the fallout from the allegations, but said that it reinforced his resolve to continue improving the organization's culture.

"I think it’s so fresh that we’ll get through today, and we’ll always evaluate," he said. "It goes without saying, after something comes up, you’re always trying to get better. I don’t see why that wouldn’t be the case. We’re always looking to be better than we were the day before."

Check back to this story for updates

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.