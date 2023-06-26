The Blackhawks are slated to have 11 picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including the No. 1 overall selection.

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this week, beginning with Round 1 on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT followed by Rounds 2-7 on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

The Blackhawks are slated to have 11 picks, which includes the No. 1 overall selection. Here is their official order of selection for the Blackhawks:

• 1st round: No. 1 overall

• 1st round: No. 19 overall



• 2nd round: No. 35 overall

• 2nd round: No. 44 overall

• 2nd round: No. 51 overall

• 2nd round: No. 55 overall



• 3rd round: No. 67 overall

• 3rd round: No. 93 overall



• 4th round: No. 99 overall



• 5th round: No. 131 overall



• 7th round: No. 195 overall

Connor Bedard is expected to go No. 1 overall, no surprise. After that, the draft gets interesting. Buckle up.

