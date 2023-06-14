Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica killed in McHenry County motorcycle crash

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 14: Patrick Gasienica of Team USA competes during the Men’s Team Ski jumping first Round For Competition on Day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Ski Jumping Centre on February 14, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Gasienica, an Olympic ski jumper who recently competed for the United States in Beijing, has died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash earlier this week, officials said.

According to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, Gasienica, 24, was the lone occupant on a motorcycle that crashed in the 1000 block of Cherry Valley Road in suburban Bull Valley on Monday afternoon.

Gasienica was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

A toxicology report is pending, and the preliminary cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

Gasienica was born in McHenry and trained at the famed Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. He competed in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, participating in the Large Hill and Team Large Hill competitions for the United States squad.

He had most recently competed in the Continental Cup in early May in the Large Hill competition, according to the International Olympic Committee.