NBC's Opening Ceremony coverage for Paris Olympics to play in IMAX theaters

NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is heading to a big screen near you.

IMAX will present NBC's broadcast of the Opening Ceremony at more than 150 locations across the U.S. on Friday, July 26. It marks the first time the Opening Ceremony will ever be presented live on the format.

"We look forward to providing our Opening Ceremony coverage to audiences at IMAX locations across the country, sharing in this historic moment as the world regathers to witness the spectacular beginning of 16 days of athletic greatness against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world," NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel said in a statement.

An NBCUniversal promotional trailer for its Paris Olympics coverage will begin airing in IMAX theaters nationwide starting March 29. Tickets for IMAX showings of the Opening Ceremony will be available for purchase at local IMAX theaters and on Fandango this summer.

"We are excited to extend NBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony to IMAX theatres across the U.S., allowing fans to gather and watch the highly-anticipated and awe-inspiring start to the Paris Olympic Games this July," IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said.

Last week, NBCUniversal announced that it would air select daytime Olympics coverage at 160 AMC locations this summer.

Paris is planning a one-of-a-kind Opening Ceremony this year. Instead of taking place in a stadium, athletes will be carried across the Seine and through the French capital.

Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson will serve as NBC's hosts for the networks Opening Ceremony coverage on Friday, July 26.