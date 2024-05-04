Sha'Carri Richardson tells Cardi B she's ‘locked in' for Paris Olympics: ‘Every little detail counts'

Sha’Carri Richardson and Cardi B getting manicures in a new video released by NBC Sports.

Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson trains for the Paris Olympics five days a week like it is a 9 to 5 job, and Cardi B likes it like that.

In a new NBC Sports video titled "When Sha'Carri met Cardi - Part 1," the rising star for Team USA and the "WAP" singer sat down for a manicure and conversation about the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, where Richardson will compete for her first Olympic gold.

"I literally train five days out the week," Richardson told Cardi B. "Literally to the point where a 9 to 5 in corporate is like my 9 to 5 on the track working out."

"Down to even how much sleep I'm getting," Richardson added. "Every little detail counts. It's worth the hard work, it's worth the sacrifices. In those moments, it shows that this is why I do what I do."

Cardi B responded that she is also "locked in" like Richardson, as she is at the point where she is "punishing" herself for not yet finishing her next album.

Cardi B then told Richardson that the Olympics being hosted in Paris this year is a big plus for the event, as it is one of her favorite cities in the world.

"When the Olympics is in like a lit city, it changes the mood, it changes the tone," Cardi B said.

Richardson agreed, saying, "I feel like the fun is going to be restored" to the Olympics.

For Richardson, she is hoping for more than just a fun time, she is looking for a historic one.

Not only has Richardson already won two gold medals at the 2023 world championships for the women's 100m and 4 x 100m relay, she also broke the NCAA Division I record for the fastest time for the 100m women's competition with 10.75 seconds.

Richardson will hope to continue her athletic feats in Paris.

And, Cardi B says she will be there to cheer the Dallas native on.

"I will come just for you," Cardi B told Richardson.

"And shopping," she added.

With less than 100 days to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, drone shots show venues that will host some events of the Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will air exclusively on NBC's family networks and stream on Peacock.