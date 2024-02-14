Here are the Adidas jerseys for 2024 Major League Soccer season

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Benjamin Cremaschi #30, Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF unveil new jerseys during the Royal Carribean & Inter Miami CF Launch Event on January 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The 29th Major League Soccer season is here, and with it comes new jerseys.

Designed by adidas, the kits are being launched from Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17.

The designs feature the MLS and Apple badge, along with elements that tie in the respective team's local culture.

Here's a look at each team's design and when it is slated to release if not already:

Inter Miami

Inter Miami actually released its adidas kit in late January. It's called the "2getherness" jersey that is pink and represents the different dualities of the club.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte's kit takes inspiration from the elevation changes across the Carolinas. It features multiple shades of light blue stacked one top of each other.

New England Revolution

The Revolution's kit is, fittingly, titled the "Boston Tea Party." It features red and white dotted stripes over a blue body with horizontal white lines on a red shoulder.

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls went with a "legacy" kit. It combines a red base with black, raggedy zig zags throughout.

Philadelphia Union

The Union are honoring their 15th season with an "XV" kit. The stripe "weaves together like the trusses of the Commodore Barry Bridge to create the XV," via the team's social media post.

Portland Timbers

The Timbers went with -- you guessed it -- a green nature-themed kit to honor Portland's vast collection of forests, mountains and rivers.

Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City's kit is titled "Diamonds Our Forever." It brings back the argyle look with a modern twist.

The following teams will release their kits on Feb. 15 or after. Here's a list:

Thursday, Feb. 15

Austin FC

CF Montreal

Chicago Fire

D.C. United

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

NYCFC

Orlando City

Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders

Toronto FC

Friday, Feb. 16

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

FC Cincinnati

LA Galaxy

Minnesota United

St. Louis City

Vancouver Whitecaps

Saturday, Feb. 17

Atlanta United

LAFC

Nashville SC

San Jose Earthquakes

This story will be updated...