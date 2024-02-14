Here are the Adidas jerseys for 2024 Major League Soccer season

The 29th Major League Soccer season is here, and with it comes new jerseys.
Designed by adidas, the kits are being launched from Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17.
The designs feature the MLS and Apple badge, along with elements that tie in the respective team's local culture.
Here's a look at each team's design and when it is slated to release if not already:
Inter Miami
Inter Miami actually released its adidas kit in late January. It's called the "2getherness" jersey that is pink and represents the different dualities of the club.
Charlotte FC
Charlotte's kit takes inspiration from the elevation changes across the Carolinas. It features multiple shades of light blue stacked one top of each other.
New England Revolution
The Revolution's kit is, fittingly, titled the "Boston Tea Party." It features red and white dotted stripes over a blue body with horizontal white lines on a red shoulder.
New York Red Bulls
The Red Bulls went with a "legacy" kit. It combines a red base with black, raggedy zig zags throughout.
Philadelphia Union
The Union are honoring their 15th season with an "XV" kit. The stripe "weaves together like the trusses of the Commodore Barry Bridge to create the XV," via the team's social media post.
Portland Timbers
The Timbers went with -- you guessed it -- a green nature-themed kit to honor Portland's vast collection of forests, mountains and rivers.
Sporting Kansas City
Kansas City's kit is titled "Diamonds Our Forever." It brings back the argyle look with a modern twist.
The following teams will release their kits on Feb. 15 or after. Here's a list:
Thursday, Feb. 15
- Austin FC
- CF Montreal
- Chicago Fire
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- NYCFC
- Orlando City
- Real Salt Lake
- Seattle Sounders
- Toronto FC
Friday, Feb. 16
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United
- St. Louis City
- Vancouver Whitecaps
Saturday, Feb. 17
- Atlanta United
- LAFC
- Nashville SC
- San Jose Earthquakes
This story will be updated...