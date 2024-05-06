Chicago Sky rookies Kamilla Cardoso, Brynna Maxwell to miss start of season

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes orward Hannah Stuelke (45) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky have been dealt a pair of blows ahead of the start of the regular season, as they’ll be without rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Brynna Maxwell for several weeks.

Cardoso, selected with the No. 3 pick in the WNBA Draft earlier this year, suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Friday game against Minnesota. According to the Sky, she will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks, meaning she will miss at least the rest of the month.

Maxwell, selected in the second round out of Gonzaga, will be reevaluated in three-to-four weeks after suffering a knee injury, the team announced.

The team has also been without forward Taya Reimer, who is dealing with a concussion, and forward Isabelle Harrison, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Reimer will not play Tuesday against the New York Liberty, while Harrison is listed as questionable, according to reports.

The Sky are set to start their season on May 15 against Dallas. Their first game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever is scheduled for June 1.