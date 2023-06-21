Chicago Fire versus Inter Miami ticket prices skyrocketing

Lionel Messi is (possibly) coming to Chicago in October.

Remember: Inter Miami has three contests in nine days leading up to their game against the Fire. Will he compete despite the taxing number of games the club will play in a short amount of time? As of now, that's not at the forefront. The ticket prices are.

Messi's newfound team in MLS is scheduled to play against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Oct. 4. If you want to see Messi play in person in Chicago, it'll cost you a decent coin.

Via Ticketmaster, the lowest-priced ticket is $199. Buying through the club, the highest-priced ticket is $450. Going through "verified resale," tickets cost over $5,000.

To put the price increase in perspective, here's an example from StubHub: the lowest-priced ticket for the match on their website is $158. Two weeks earlier, when the Fire play New England Revolution at Soldier Field, tickets are going for a measly $20.

The Fire is offering a three-pack ticket deal, noting it's a worthwhile offer before ticket prices increase again when the game nears closer.

Snapshot of Messi-flavored MLS marketing, in this case from Chicago Fire, who at Soldier Field will host one of the bigger crowds of IMCF's remaining 2023 schedule pic.twitter.com/43kHWxyy8W — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) June 20, 2023

If you're a true soccer fan, watching Messi play is probably worth the coin. He's played in Spain and France for the entirety of his career, never seeing the United States.