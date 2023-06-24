Three observations from the Fire's win over Sporting Kansas City

The Chicago Fire won their second straight game following a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Fabian Herbers scored the only goal of the game just two minutes into the second half.

Here are three observations from the win.

Fire follow up historic win over Portland with another one over Sporting Kansas City

The Fire’s win last time out against the Portland Timbers was the first time they beat Portland in MLS. Against Sporting Kansas City, the club also made history.

With the 1-0 win, the Fire became the ninth team in MLS history to win 300 games.

More importantly, it’s two straight wins meaning the Fire picked up six points so far on their three-game road trip. The club has climbed up a couple of places in the standings and have put themselves within reach of a playoff spot. Something that might have seemed like a long shot only a few weeks ago.

Kei Kamara’s search for history has to wait

While the win may have seen the Fire join the history books, Kei Kamara’s search for history will have to wait at least one more game.

Kamara started the match against Sporting Kansas City after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Timbers. He scored against Portland, putting him only one goal behind Landon Donovan for second all-time in goals scored in MLS.

"I love it. I enjoy this. I enjoy scoring goals!" Kamara said after the game against Portland. "But when you can score goals like this one tonight, it's a huge one to give the team all three points on the road in a place like Portland. To me, that's what matters."

His team first approach was apparent as Kamara played the whole game and despite not getting on the score sheet, he was active on both sides of the pitch. Late in the match, with the Fire trying to protect their one-goal lead, Kamara was dropping deep, helping out in defense and on set-pieces.

Kamara should have another opportunity to draw level with Donovan on Saturday against Orlando City.

Fabian Herbers picking up the slack

Sometimes it’s all about being at the right place and the right time and that was the case for Fabian Herbers against Kansas City.

Herbers scored the only goal of the match and it came off a deflected cross from Jairo Torres. The ball landed near the penalty spot and Herbers was not going to miss. Along with the Fire’s second consecutive win, it also marked Herbers second game in a row with a goal.

The German forward entered the second half of the season with only one goal on the season. He’s now up to three with his two recent tallies and they couldn’t have come at a better time. With a nice chunk of the season still left to play, his two goals could end up proving to be huge in the long run.

His two goals in two games now see him tied for second on the team, only behind the five of Kamara.