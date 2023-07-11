How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in 2023 Gold Cup semifinal

The U.S. men's national team is one game away from the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

The Stars and Stripes on Sunday beat Canada in the quarterfinal in a thrilling contest that needed a penalty shootout for a winner to be decided.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner saved the first two penalties to become the hero of the game in what almost ended up in a stunning upset. But Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jesus Ferreira converted their spot kicks to send the U.S. to the semifinals, where a matchup against Panama awaits.

Panama topped a Group C that comprised Costa Rica, Martinique and El Salvador, winning two games and drawing one. Los Canaleros then routed Qatar 4-0 in their quarterfinal affair as they look to make history of their own.

Los Canaleros only made the Gold Cup Final once, which resulted in a loss to the U.S. in 2005. They now have a chance for revenge, but the U.S. is still looking to repeat as champions from 2021.

Here's everything to know for the USMNT-Panama 2023 Gold Cup semifinal:

When is the USMNT-Panama 2023 Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and Panama will face off on Wednesday, July 12.

What time is the USMNT-Panama 2023 Gold Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Panama 2023 Gold Cup game?

The action will transpire from Snapdragon Stadium, home of the NWSL's San Diego Wave.

How to watch the USMNT-Panama 2023 Gold Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FS1 in English, and Univision and TUDN will air the game in Spanish. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports mobile app.

What is Panama's FIFA international ranking?

Panama is the No. 57-ranked nation in FIFA's latest international ranking of the men's teams. For context from the USMNT's last opponent, Canada ranked No. 45.

Who would the winner play in the Gold Cup Final?

Whoever triumphs between the U.S. and Panama would then meet either Mexico or Jamaica. They will also meet on Wednesday, but their game kicks off after the U.S. and Panama.

The USMNT and Mexico formed the final in 2021, where the former won 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal scored by defender Miles Robinson.