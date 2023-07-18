Jordi Alba to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS's Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the move Tuesday, adding that he expected the signing to be official by the end of the day.

Alba, who joined in 2012 from Valencia, helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015. He has made 458 appearances for Barcelona and has contributed 19 goals and 91 assists.

It's the third major player signing for Inter Miami this summer. Messi announced on June 7 that he intends to join the club, and Miami announced a few weeks later the addition of Busquets.

The team also recently announced former FC Barcelona and Argentina national team manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as its next head coach. Martino coached Barcelona in 2013-14.

Inter Miami introduced Messi and Busquets Sunday, and both players completed their first training session with the team Tuesday morning. They're expected to make their debut in Friday's match against Cruz Azul in the League's Cup, though its undetermined how much either of them will play.

“He will debut on Friday,” Mas said of Messi. “How much, when, what he does, that’s up to him and ‘Tata’ ... they’re very focused on having a very successful run and in the League’s Cup. And it’s a different format that we’re accustomed to.”

The addition of Alba adds help at left-back after Franco Negri suffered a season-ending right ACL injury last month.

Inter Miami is in last place in the eastern conference standings.