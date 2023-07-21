Messi leaves social media in awe with epic game-winning goal in Inter Miami debut

They call him the GOAT for a reason.

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated debut with MLS club Inter Miami on Friday night featured a storybook ending.

Locked in a 1-1 battle against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami won a free kick from roughly 25 yards out during stoppage time.

Messi, who entered the game as a sub in the 55th minute, lined up for the free kick and showed exactly why there was so much hype around his move from France's Paris Saint-Germain to the States. The 36-year-old unleashed a beauty into the top left corner of the net for the game-winning score.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

This angle of Messi’s game winner 🤯pic.twitter.com/hvML8SXzsS — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 22, 2023

The world-class strike sent the sellout crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, into an absolute frenzy.

Messi goal from the stands 💉 pic.twitter.com/4NN27MV7b1 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 22, 2023

Messi's magical moment even left fellow GOAT Serena Williams, who was at the game, in awe.

Serena Williams COULD NOT BELIEVE HER EYES after that Leo Messi winner 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEOupwz7Pw — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) July 22, 2023

Williams wasn't the only one who couldn't believe what she just witnessed, either. From Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James and more, here's a look at some other reactions to the goal:

Wow!!! MESSI! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 22, 2023

This is so fire 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AuqlrhbMVU — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 22, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



🐐 https://t.co/VLGUkv41IU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 22, 2023

His ability to deliver under pressure is unlike any other soccer player I’ve ever seen. Unreal.



Messi pic.twitter.com/YvnyaKHdEI — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 22, 2023

Not hyperbole: This will be remembered as one of the biggest moments in United States soccer history. It will be replayed forever. People still remember Pele's first goal at Randall's Island. It will matter. https://t.co/119kl930cY — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 22, 2023

So good it’s comical. What a wizard. https://t.co/tCH6jAzOBG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

The thing about true legends, the absolute best of the best historically, is they somehow always find themselves in these moments, no matter the stage of their career, and just deliver. Over and over again.



Sports are just the best, man. https://t.co/lfMI5lTlCr — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 22, 2023

WE GOING TO PUBLIX 🫡 https://t.co/4Zj4yhA2ya — Kofie (@Kofie) July 22, 2023