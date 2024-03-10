USWNT tops Brazil 1-0 to lift first ever Concacaf W Gold Cup title

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half against Brazil during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup final at Snapdragon Stadium on March 10, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The first ever Concacaf W Gold Cup title belongs to the U.S.

The U.S. women's national team on Sunday beat Brazil 1-0 in San Diego, Calif., to secure the trophy.

Neither side particularly controlled possession, rather it was an end-to-end game that would be determined by moments of brilliance.

The U.S. in the first half won the ball in advanced areas to due its quality high press, but the final ball kept lacking. Brazil got into the final third on a few occasions but never looked threatening with its final action. In fact, Brazil ended the game with nine shots off target.

Then the U.S. struck first in added time of the first half. Right-back Emily Fox of Arsenal impressed with her dribbling in tight spaces, but also provided the assist on a deep cross that captain Lindsey Horan of Lyon headed home.

The second half got chippy and partially heated on both sides as chances, even half ones, were scarce. Starting center-forward Alex Morgan had to get substituted right before the 60th minute as she started to show a little too much aggression while on a yellow card.

There was a moment before the 80th minute when the U.S. thought it secured a 2-0 lead. Lynn Williams slotted home a left-footed goal to the bottom right after a sloppy pass by Brazil in its own defensive third, but Williams was offside in the build up.

Brazil sent more numbers in attack to secure the potential equalizer, forcing the U.S. to camp in its defensive box more than it would've liked.

But the U.S. did well to hold out, with the lone danger being a cross from the left flank coming late in stoppage time, though substitute defender Casey Krueger did well to head it away.

The win somewhat quells the USWNT's quest for revenge after a disappointing elimination in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

A 2-0 loss to Mexico to end the group stage raised concerns if the U.S. could win this tournament, but the team turned it around in the knockout rounds.

The U.S. routed Colombia 3-0 in the quarterfinal before taking down Canada 2-2 (3-1 penalties) in the semifinal in a thrilling, rainy affair. Then came Brazil, who routed Mexico 3-0 in their semifinal matchup, but the U.S. got the job done in gritty fashion.

Next up for the USWNT is a SheBelieves Cup semifinal game against Japan on Saturday, April 6.

