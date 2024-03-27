USWNT and NJ/NY Gotham forward Midge Purce tears ACL

United States women's national team forward Midge Purce sustained a season-ending knee injury this past weekend playing for Gotham FC against the Thorns in Portland, Oregon.

The NWSL champions announced the injury Wednesday, adding Purce will undergo surgery to repair her anterior cruciate ligament. Purce confirmed the diagnosis in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am heartbroken to be no longer available for my season with Gotham FC or for Olympic selection with the USWNT — know I'm rooting for you both all year long,” she wrote.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purce has made 30 appearances for the national team since first playing in 2019, scoring four goals and adding five assists. She is not a regular in the current starting lineup.

After four years at Harvard, Purce joined the NWSL and played one season with the Boston Breakers and two with the Thorns before being traded in 2020 to Sky Blue FC, which became Gotham FC.

Purce didn't play much last season because of a quad injury, but she returned late and set up both Gotham goals in its 2-1 win over the OL Reign in the NWSL championship game. The 28-year-old was named the game's MVP. Her current contract runs through this season with an option for 2025.