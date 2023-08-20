Spain strikes first, leads England 1-0 at halftime in Women's World Cup final

It all comes down to this.

A champion will be crowned at the Women's World Cup on Sunday morning, as England and Spain face off in the final in Sydney, Australia.

The Spaniards struck first on Sunday, scoring in the 29th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Mariona Caldentey led a pass ahead to Olga Carmona, who fired a left-footed shot from the deep left side of the box to the bottom right corner of the net -- just beyond the outstretched arm of English goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Carmona scored her first goal of the Women's World Cup in the semifinal against Sweden -- and she did it in dramatic fashion. With that match tied 1-1, Carmona scored in the 89th minute to send Spain to its first ever Women's World Cup final.

Both Spain and England had multiple scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes.

In the 16th minute, England's Lauren Hemp rocketed a shot from the deep center of the box and hit the crossbar.

Less than a minute later, Spain countered with an incredible opportunity when Salma Paralluelo appeared to have an empty net but misfired the shot directly at the English goalkeeper to keep the match scoreless.

Spain nearly doubled its lead in the final moments of the first half. Paralluelo snuck a shot through a flock of English defenders, but her attempt hit the right post and the referee signaled for halftime seconds later.

Now, there's just 45 minutes left as Spain looks to hold the lead while England seeks an equalizer.

This story will be updated throughout the match.