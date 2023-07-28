Trending
Women's World Cup

Lauren James' strike propels England past Denmark at Women's World Cup

The Lionesses also suffered a potentially critical injury in the Group D match

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.
Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Lauren James of England scores her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

England is on the verge of the knockout stage at the Women’s World Cup after defeating Europe rival Denmark 1-0 on Friday.

Lauren James gave the Lionesses their lone goal in the sixth minute of the match, ripping a shot from outside the box past Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

The tally marked her first ever goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Reece James, the goalscorer’s brother and fellow Chelsea player, gave her a shoutout following the strike.

England held on for its second straight 1-0 win with Mary Earps stopping both of Denmark’s shots on target.

Women's World Cup Jul 26

How USWNT can advance to Women's World Cup Round of 16 after draw vs. Netherlands

USWNT 18 hours ago

How to watch USWNT vs. Portugal in the Women's World Cup

The Lionesses did suffer a potentially crucial injury in the contest. Midfielder Keira Walsh, who plays for Barcelona after moving from Manchester City for a record fee, was stretchered off the pitch in the 35th minute due to a right leg injury.

England leads Group D with six points. The team can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 as early as Friday if Haiti draws or beats China.

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerEngland
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us