Spain and Switzerland earn clean sheets in Women's World Cup openers

Spain and Switzerland won their opening matches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Two European countries started off the 2023 Women’s World Cup on the right foot on Friday.

Switzerland defeated the Philippines 2-0 before Spain earned a 3-0 shutout over Costa Rica.

It was a mostly quiet first half in Dunedin, New Zealand, before Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann scored on a penalty in the 45th minute.

The Swiss attack had several chances to score in the 64th minute. Philippines goalie Olivia McDaniel made a pair of saves before Seraina Piubel eventually put in a rebound from point-blank range.

The 2-0 defeat marked the Philippines’ first ever Women’s World Cup match.

Over in Wellington, New Zealand, Spain scored three times in the span of six minutes to put away Costa Rica.

Costa Rican defender Valeria Del Campo put Spain on the board with an own goal in the 21st minute. Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí followed that up in the blink of an eye with a left-footed goal in the 23rd minute and attacker Esther González scored in the 27th minute to put Spain up 3-0.

Switzerland and the Philippines will play their second Group A matches on Tuesday, July 25. The Philippines will face co-host New Zealand at 1:30 a.m. ET before Switzerland squares off against Norway at 4 a.m. ET.

Spain and Costa Rica’s next Group C contests are on Wednesday, July 26. Costa Rica will go up against Japan at 1 a.m. ET before Spain battles Zambia at 3:30 a.m. ET.