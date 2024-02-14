Travis Kelce admits his Super Bowl scuffle with Andy Reid was ‘unacceptable'

Travis Kelce admitted that he went too far when he bumped Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"It’s definitely unacceptable and I immediately wish I would have took it back," Kelce told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce on the “New Heights” podcast Wednesday. "Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn’t even have harsh words for me … and he just let me know, ‘Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place man.'"

The sideline exchange happened in the second quarter of Sunday's overtime thriller. Kelce was off the field when Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball near the goal line. He then got into Reid's and started to yell at him as the 49ers took over possession.

Jason told his brother that he "crossed a line," and he agreed.

“I did,” Kelce said. “I can’t get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like 'oh s***' in my head.”

Reid said immediately after the Super Bowl win that it was a mix of being caught off-balance and the heat of the moment from a competitive player.

“He came over and gave me a hug and said ‘sorry about that,’” Reid said in an interview with ESPN. “He wants to be on the field and he wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him. He’s a competitive kid, he loves to play, and he makes me feel young.”

Kelce ultimately finished the game with nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. After the game, he shared an on-field kiss with girlfriend Taylor Swift before celebrating the championship in Las Vegas.

With three Super Bowl titles in five years, Kelce and Reid know that winning can cure just about anything.

"So Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot baby," Kelce said.