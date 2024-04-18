Mystics, Aces to move games vs. Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark to larger arenas

Caitlin Clark, chosen by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s WNBA Draft, is coming off a record-setting college career, and teams are seeing massive demand for tickets to see her play.

In fact, multiple teams have now decided to move their games against the Fever to larger arenas to accommodate the demand for seats.

The Washington Mystics are the latest to do so, announcing Thursday that their game against the Fever on June 7 will be played at Capital One Arena.

Their normal home, the Entertainment and Sports Arena, can seat up to 4,200 fans, but the Capital One Arena has a maximum basketball capacity of approximately 20,356.

The two-time reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will also relocate their game against the Fever, moving from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena.

The July 2 game is one of at least five sellouts for the Aces so far as they try for a third consecutive title.

The Clark-effect has also been felt in other arenas, with the Fever commanding incredible median ticket prices on the secondary market against the Chicago Sky ($600) and the Los Angeles Sparks ($583), according to Forbes Magazine.

Their game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 14 has a median ticket price of $615, according to the publication.

There’s even been a push for other teams to move their games to larger arenas, including the Sky, who play home games at Wintrust Arena, which can hold just over 10,000 fans. A Change.org petition to move the June 23 game between the Sky and Fever to the United Center has garnered over 300 signatures, but the team has not announced any plans to shift the scene of the game.

The game would conflict with a previously-scheduled concert at the arena, with Russ scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. that evening. Justin Timberlake will also bring a tour to Chicago on the two days prior to the Sunday concert.