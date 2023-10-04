Lexi Thompson to play PGA Tour's Las Vegas event after receiving sponsorship exemption

Lexi Thompson of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G at Pinnacle Country Club on Oct. 1, 2023.

Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to ever compete in a PGA Tour event after she accepted a sponsorship exemption for next week's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

"I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is," Thompson said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

No woman has competed in a PGA Tour event since Brittany Lincicome played at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. Now, Thompson will join the likes of Lincicome, Michelle Wie, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, Shirley Spork and Babe Didrickson Zaharias by taking her game to the PGA Tour level.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament," Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Children's Open, said. "We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."

Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She made history when she qualified for the U.S. Women's Open at 12 years old and became the youngest player to ever hit the course at an LPGA event at the Navistar LPGA Classic in 2011 when she was 16.

The Shriners Children's Open begins Thursday, Oct. 12, at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.