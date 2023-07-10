Cubs MLB Draft picks 2023: Matt Shaw selected at No. 13

The Chicago Cubs made their first two picks in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, including the 13th pick as they selected shortstop Matt Shaw from Maryland.

The Cubs also had a pick in the compensatory round, selecting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins out of Arkansas.

Shaw, who can also play second base and third base, appeared in 62 games for the Terrapins in 2023, with 24 home runs and 69 RBI’s, as well as 18 stolen bases. He slashed .341/.445/.697 on the season, turning himself into one of the best all-around hitters in the college game.

According to Joe Boyle of Future Stars, Shaw was the No. 11 overall prospect in this year’s draft class, and the “slot value” of the pick used to take him checks in at just over $4.8 million.

The Cubs also received a pick in the compensatory round following the draft’s second round thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals inking Willson Contreras to a five-year contract, and they used that selection on Wiggins, who missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February.

In 2022, Shaw posted a 6-3 record and a 6.55 ERA in 17 appearances with the Razorbacks, including 15 starts.

The Cubs did not have a second round pick in this year’s draft, having forfeited it when they signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year contract.

The MLB Draft will continue Monday and into Tuesday, with 20 total rounds taking place.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.