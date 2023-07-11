Here are all 20 picks in the Cubs' 2023 MLB Draft class

The Chicago Cubs have wrapped up the 2023 MLB Draft, and the team went heavy on bats early and wrapped up with a flurry of pitchers in the later rounds.

The Cubs also went heavy on the collegiate route this season, with eight of their first 10 picks in this year's draft coming from the college ranks, including first-round pick Matt Shaw and second-round pick Jaxon Wiggins.

Other highlights include shortstop Josh Rivera, who pounded 19 home runs and stole 18 bases at Florida this season, and outfielder Brett bateman, who stole 42 bases during his collegiate career at Minnesota.

Here are the 20 players the team selected in this year's draft.

Round 1 - Shortstop Matt Shaw, Maryland

Shaw is one of the draft's best hitters, with 24 home runs and 69 RBI's in his junior season with the Terrapins, boosting his batting average by 50 points and his on-base percentage by 64 points over last season.

Round 2 (compensatory) - Right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, Arkansas

Wiggins missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 34 collegiate games at Arkansas, Wiggins posted an ERA of 6.17, with a 9-4 record and 110 strikeouts in 89 innings.

Round 3 – Shortstop Josh Rivera, University of Florida

In 70 games this season with the Gators, Rivera had 19 home runs, 72 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases, slashing .348/.447/.617. He hit 35 home runs in his collegiate career, seeing big upticks in long balls and stolen bases this season.

Round 4 – Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders, University of South Carolina

For the third consecutive selection, the Cubs stayed in the SEC by taking Sanders. He posted a 3.43 ERA in 15 starts in 2022, but had a bit of a backslide in 2023, with a 4-4 record and a 5.46 ERA in 14 games, including 11 starts. His strikeouts per nine innings rate did go up to 11.1, but his WHIP crept upward to 1.34.

Round 5 – Catcher Michael Carico, Davidson College

Carico appeared in 21 games for Davidson this season, with seven home runs and 18 RBI’s. He posted a .514 on-base percentage in those games after racking up 17 walks in just 107 plate appearances, and his OPS was a robust 1.202.

Round 6 – Outfielder Alfonsin Rosario, P27 Academy

This high-school outfielder and pitcher has some intriguing skills, ranking as the top high school outfielder in South Carolina. He already stands 6-feet-2 and weighs 215 pounds, and he also boasts a 9 mph fastball, according to PerfectGame.

Round 7 – Shortstop Yahil Melendez, B You Academy

According to Baseball Factory, Melendez has an incredible arm and a smooth hitting stroke, grading above average in fielding at both shortstop and second base while boasting plus-skills in both contact and power at the plate.

Round 8 – Outfielder Brett Bateman, Minnesota

After using their first-round pick on Maryland’s Matt Shaw, the Cubs came back to the Big Ten to select Bateman, a speedy outfielder who stole 17 bases in 50 games this season. In fact, he stole a total of 42 in his collegiate career, and he backed that up with five stolen bases and 13 RBI’s in the Cape Cod League this season.

Round 9 – First baseman Jonathon Long, Long Beach State

Long had a breakout season for the Dirtbags, with 15 home runs and 52 RBI’s in 55 games. He slashed .312/.404/.600 in those contests.

Round 10 – Right-handed pitcher Luis Martinez-Gomez, Temple College

Martinez-Gomez started 13 games and pitched in 15 overall for the Leopards, with a 7-4 record, a 2.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched.

Round 11 - Outfielder Zyhir Hope, Colonial Forge High School

According to Inside Nova, Hope had a strong high school season, with nine home runs and 38 RBI's in 24 games. He batted .530 in those contests, and is committed to North Carolina if he doesn't sign with the Cubs.

Round 12 - Second baseman Carter Trice, North Carolina State

In 41 games with the Wolfpack, Trice had six home runs and 19 RBI's, with seven stolen bases to his credit. He has had a strong season in the Cape Cod League, with three RBI's three stolen bases and a .462 on-base percentage in seven games.

Round 13 - Right-handed pitcher Sam Armstrong, Old Dominion

Armstrong appeared in 15 games, all starts, at Old Dominion this season, with a 9-4 record and a 3.51 ERA in 77 innings. He struck out 72 batters and walked 28 in those contests.

Round 14 - Right-handed pitcher Grayson Moore, Vanderbilt

Moore primarily pitched in relief for the Commodores this season, with a 1-0 record and 3.08 ERA in 12 appearances. He struck out 36 batters and walked 10 in 26.1 innings, giving up just one home run.

Round 15 - Right-handed pitcher Ty Johnson, Ball State

Johnson appeared in 16 games, including 10 starts, for the Cardinals this season, with a 4-3 record and a 4.53 ERA. He had 68 strikeouts in 53.2 innings of work.

Round 16 - Left-handed pitcher Daniel Brown, Campbell University

Johnson appeared in four games for Campbell this season, giving up six earned runs in one total inning of work. He also walked nine batters.

Round 17 - Left-handed pitcher Ethan Flanagan, UCLA

In nine appearances with the Bruins, Brown went 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA, with 31 strikeouts and 16 walks in 31.2 innings.

Round 18 - Third baseman Brian Kalmer, Gonzaga

Kalmer had a career year at the plate for the Bulldogs, with 15 home runs and 51 RBI's. He slashed .358/.454/.682 in 240 total plate appearances.

Round 19 - Right-handed pitcher Nick Dean, Maryland

In his fourth season with the Terrapins, Dean had a 3-2 record and a 5.54 ERA in 15 starts. He has a career 4.44 ERA in 43 starts at the collegiate level.

Round 20 - Third baseman Drew Bowser, Stanford

In his third season with the Cardinal, Bowser mashed 14 home runs and drove in 48 RBI's in 244 at-bats. He batted .271, with 26 walks and 11 doubles to his credit.

