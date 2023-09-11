Ashley Crow sees film role come to life with Pete Crow-Armstrong's call-up

The Chicago Cubs will reportedly call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong this week, representing a truly unique moment for his mother Ashley Crow.

Crow-Armstrong, the top-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system, is expected to join the team in Denver for their series against the Colorado Rockies.

His mother Ashley may not have any kids in the big leagues just yet, but in her work as an actor, she may already have an idea of the rigors that go into that role.

Crow appeared in the 1994 film “Little Big League,” portraying Jenny Heywood. In the movie, her 12-year-old son Billy becomes manager of the Minnesota Twins after his grandfather’s death, and as one would expect, hijinks, learning experiences and more ensue after that.

Now, 29 years later, Crow’s son will pull on a Cubs uniform in a big league game, providing a unique full-circle moment that’s straight out of Hollywood.

Crow is also known for her roles in films like “Minority Report” and “Cake,” as well as TV shows like “Supernatural,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and more.

She also had a recurring role on the show “Heroes,” appearing in 41 episodes. Her husband, and Pete’s father, Matthew John Armstrong also starred on the show.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.