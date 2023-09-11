Pete Crow-Armstrong heading to Cubs: reports

The Chicago Cubs’ top prospect is reportedly heading to the big leagues.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is heading to Denver to join the Cubs ahead of their series with the Colorado Rockies:

Big news in Chicago: Top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being called up by the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. The plan is for him to be activated on Tuesday. Cubs are gearing up for a playoff run, and their best prospect will be there with them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 11, 2023

Crow-Armstrong is expected to be activated at some point during the series, but the move hasn’t officially been made. He will need to be added to the 40-man roster, with no corresponding move required, as there is already space on that roster.

As for the 28-man roster, the Cubs will need to make a move to fit Crow-Armstrong into the mix, but it is unclear which player could be sent down or placed on the injured list at this time. Infielder Jeimer Candelario did leave Sunday’s game with back tightness, but the team has not provided an injury update on his status.

Crow-Armstrong was acquired by the Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent Javier Báez to the New York Mets, and he instantly became the team’s most-prized prospect.

According to MLB Pipeline, Crow-Armstrong is the No. 12 prospect in all of baseball, and is the Cubs’ top prospect in their system.

Since being promoted to Triple-A Iowa, Crow-Armstrong has six home runs and 22 RBI’s in 34 games, and also has 10 stolen bases to his credit. He has 20 home runs, 82 RBI’s, and 37 stolen bases in 500 plate appearances in the minor leagues this season.

Most scouts agree that Crow-Armstrong is among the best defensive players in all of the minor leagues, capable of Gold Glove-winning defense in center field.

If Candelario were to land on the injured list, Cody Bellinger could conceivably spend most of his time at first base down the stretch, allowing Crow-Armstrong to get starts in center field.

Mike Tauchman has struggled badly over the last month, with a .167 batting average, zero home runs and three RBI’s in 86 plate appearances, further opening the door for Crow-Armstrong to get playing time for the North Siders.

