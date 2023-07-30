Cardinals reportedly trade Hicks, Montgomery during Cubs game

The St. Louis Cardinals came into Sunday hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, but that didn’t stop them from apparently making multiple trades during the contest.

MLB.com’s Craig Mish was the first to report that the Cardinals were trading reliever Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays:

Cardinals are trading Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 30, 2023

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals were receiving pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein from the Jays.

Hicks had a 1-6 record in 40 appearances with the Cardinals, with a 3.67 ERA. He has 59 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season to go along with eight saves.

According to multiple reports, including from Passan, the Cardinals weren’t done, sending pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers.

The Cardinals acquired Montgomery in a trade with the New York Yankees last season.

BREAKING: The Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

Montgomery has a 6-9 record with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts this season, with 108 strikeouts in 121 innings.

The Rangers also acquired Max Scherzer on Saturday as they load up on pitching before the stretch run of the season.

