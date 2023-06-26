Cubs are ‘on the right track,' have shot at division crown, MLB insider says

The Chicago Cubs are a bit bummed after splitting their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in London, but according to at least one MLB insider, the team should feel good about its chances to secure a playoff berth.

Entering action on Monday, the Cubs owned a 37-39 record, three games behind the Reds in the National League Central race. They have the division’s best run differential by a wide margin, and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

With that in mind, MLB insider Jon Heyman joined the Mully and Haugh Show on 670 the Score Monday morning to argue that the team is “on the right track” when it comes to a potential playoff berth.

“The Cubs are on the right track. I think they’ll eventually be over .500. The division is completely wide open. I would say the Cubs have as good a chance as anyone.”

Heyman also dismissed St. Louis’ chances, saying the division would likely come down to Chicago, Cincinnati or Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have dropped to 32-45 on the season even after their win over the Cubs in London, and are 8.5 games back. The Pittsburgh Pirates have also fallen to Earth, with two sweeps at the hands of the Cubs helping them to a 1-9 record in their last 10 games.

Buoyed by a recent 12-game winning streak, the Reds sit at 41-37 on the season, with the Brewers trailing by one-half game entering action on Monday.

For Cubs fans looking for more support for their argument, the Reds have given up the second-most runs in the National League at 400, while the Brewers have scored 312 runs this season, the lowest total in the National League.

That being said, the division would likely be the best bet for the Cubs if they were to push for the postseason, as they’re 5.5 games out of the wild card spot, with Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles currently occupying those positions.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.