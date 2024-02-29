Cubs' Brennen Davis in concussion protocol after HBP

Entering this spring training as a dark-horse candidate to be in the mix for an outfield spot on the big league roster on Opening Day, Chicago Cubs' prospect Brennen Davis has unfortunately been dealt another setback.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Thursday that Davis is in the concussion protocol after getting hit by a pitch in the head during Tuesday's game.

Craig Counsell said OF Brennen Davis is in concussion protocol from a HBP on Tuesday. Called it a “mild” concussion. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 29, 2024

Counsell deemed it to be a "mild" concussion, with Davis likely being held out of action for at least the immediate future.

Formerly the system's top prospect, Davis, now 24, entered this spring hoping to have an excellent showing on the heels of two injury-riddled seasons with below average numbers.

Though it's unclear how much time Davis will miss, the injury complicates an already narrow path to a big league roster spot for the outfielder.

Most likely to start the season at AAA Iowa, Davis will hope to provide valuable depth for the Cubs in 2024, whether that be as an additional outfield option or as a potential trade candidate.

