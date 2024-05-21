The Chicago Cubs have called up infield prospect Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa, completing a series of roster moves ahead of their series against the Atlanta Braves.

Monday the Cubs officially activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list, with the infielder missing 11 days because of a knee issue.

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder Miles Mastrobuoni were also optioned to Triple-A Iowa to clear room for Swanson and Vázquez on the active roster.

Vázquez, a 14th-round pick of the Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft, would be in line to make his MLB debut if he were to get into a game. In 39 games so far this season at Triple-A Iowa, he is slashing .262/.360/.397, with three home runs and 11 RBI’s. He’s also drawn 16 walks and collected 10 doubles on the season.

He’ll likely be used as a reserve infielder with Mastrobuoni headed to Iowa, with positional versatility and the ability to play multiple positions, including shortstop.

Swanson hasn’t played since May 7 due to knee issues. He has just four home runs in 129 at-bats this season, with a .209 batting average. He was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, but will look to get things back on track against his former club.

Crow-Armstrong hasn’t gotten a plate appearance in a game since May 17 but was having an impact as a reserve outfielder and pinch-runner, with five stolen bases and nine RBI’s to his credit since being called up to the Cubs. He has a 0.9 WAR on the season, according to Baseball Reference, worth nearly a full win in just 23 games.

Mastrobuoni filled in at shortstop while Swanson and Nico Hoerner were banged up, but struggled at the plate as he hit for a .125 batting average in 40 total at-bats.