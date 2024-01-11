Cubs' Justin Steele, Nick Madrigal reportedly avoid arbitration

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele and infielder Nick Madrigal have both avoided arbitration with the North Siders, signing one-year deals according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, Steele will be paid $4 million for the 2024 season. Rogers also reports that Madrigal will earn $1.8 million.

Cubs ace Justin Steele avoids arbitration, settling at $4 million for 2024. Same with Nick Madrigal who will make $1.8 million. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2024

Steele, a fifth-round pick of the Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft, had a career year in 2023, posting a 16-5 record and a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts. He struck out 176 batters in a career-high 173.1 innings, and finished in the top-five in Cy Young voting while also making his first All-Star Game appearance.

He figures to be the ace of the team’s rotation in 2024, with Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks all figuring to back him up.

Madrigal moved to third base on a regular basis in 2023 for the Cubs, slashing .263/.311/.352 in 294 plate appearances. He collected 19 extra base hits and drove in 28 RBI’s while stealing 10 bases for the North Siders.

His status is a bit more uncertain after the Cubs reportedly acquired third baseman Michael Busch from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Christopher Morel has also been playing third base in winter league action, while Miles Mastrobuoni and Patrick Wisdom also remain on the team’s roster.

