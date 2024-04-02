Cubs' lineup features Nico Hoerner at leadoff, Michael Busch getting night off

The Chicago Cubs will look to capture their first series victory of the young season on Tuesday when they take on the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, and there were some notable tweaks made to Craig Counsell’s lineup.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, who batted in the leadoff spot when the Cubs faced lefthanded pitcher Cody Bradford against the Texas Rangers, will ascend back to that spot with the Cubs facing southpaw Kyle Freeland on Tuesday night.

Ian Happ, who has batted leadoff in all three starts against righthanded pitchers this season, will bat sixth and play left field on Tuesday night.

Christopher Morel will also shift back to the designated hitter role after being lifted from the team’s last two games for defensive substitutions. Morel has committed errors in each of the Cubs’ last two games, including failing to snare a line drive at the hot corner in Monday’s home opener.

Nick Madrigal will slot back into the lineup at third base, batting eighth.

Finally, Michael Busch will get the night off for the first time this season, with Garrett Cooper getting his first start at first base for the Cubs.

Here is the full lineup:

Nico Hoerner 2B

Seiya Suzuki RF

Cody Bellinger CF

Christopher Morel DH

Dansby Swanson SS

Ian Happ LF

Garrett Cooper 1B

Nick Madrigal 3B

Miguel Amaya C

Pitcher Javier Assad, who won the final spot in the team’s rotation out of spring training, will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night against Colorado. Assad posted a 3-1 record with a 6.39 ERA in five appearances, including three starts. He struck out 10 batters and issued five walks in 12.2 innings of work.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at the Friendly Confines, weather permitting.

