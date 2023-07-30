Cubs outright Edwin Ríos to Iowa to clear roster spot ahead of trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs have outrighted infielder Edwin Ríos to Triple-A Iowa, a move that could signal a move ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Ríos, who was already in Triple-A Iowa, is now removed from the team’s 40-man roster, which stands at 39 players.

That paper transaction could potentially pave the way for the Cubs to acquire another player ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline without having to make room for him on the club.

Ríos signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season and made the Opening Day roster, but has struggled to find regular playing time with the North Siders. He has one home run and two RBI’s in 28 at-bats, with five walks and a batting average of .071 in 34 total plate appearances.

In Triple-A Iowa, Ríos has five home runs and 16 RBI’s, slashing .258/.366/.444 in 145 total plate appearances.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.