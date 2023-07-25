Cubs to open 2024 spring training vs. White Sox as schedule released

The Chicago Cubs have released their 2024 spring training schedule, and the team will open up their Cactus League slate against the Chicago White Sox.

That opening game is set to be played at Mesa’s Sloan Park on Feb. 23, according to a press release.

The Cubs will also play the White Sox on March 1 at the ballpark, and will play a game at Camelback Ranch against the South Siders on May 15.

The Cubs will also finish their spring training schedule against the St. Louis Cardinals, with two contests at Sloan Park on March 25 and 26.

Here is the full schedule:

The Cubs will begin their 2024 regular season on March 28 when they take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.