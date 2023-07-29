Deja Vu? Tauchman's game-winning catch mirrors another Cubs win-sealing grab in St. Louis

Chicago Cubs' fans are still buzzing Saturday morning after outfielder Mike Tauchman made a game-winning grab in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday, robbing Alec Burleson of a walk-off home run and sealing a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

After missing an opportunity to score in the previous two innings, Cubs' closer Adbert Alzolay allowed the first two hitters to reach before inducing a beautifully-turned middle infield double play, leaving a runner on third base with two outs.

On a 1-2 pitch following a pitch that could have been called strike three, Alec Burleson hit a rocket to deep center, where Mike Tauchman would save and win the game.

HOLY COW!! MIKE TAUCHMAN!



CUBS WIN! pic.twitter.com/K7nFdwZ8im — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 29, 2023

The game-winning robbery in center field of Busch Stadium may ring a bell for Cubs fans, triggering memories of Leonys Martín robbing Paul DeJong of a game-tying home run in extra innings of a game in September 2017.

That catch clinched the National League Central for the Cubs for a second straight season while simultaneously eliminating the Cardinals from the playoffs, marking a then-second straight season that the Redbirds missed out on October.

The Cubs, now over the .500 mark for the first time since early May, will go for their eighth consecutive win Saturday night as Jameson Taillon is set to face off against Adam Wainwright.

