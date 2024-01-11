Former Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman lands with Yankees

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has a new home, landing with the New York Yankees.

Stroman posted an image of himself wearing a Yankees uniform on his Instagram page, and shortly thereafter baseball reporters confirmed that he was indeed headed to the Bronx.

According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Stroman’s deal will clock in at two years and $37 million, with a vesting option for a third year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stroman spent the last two seasons with the Cubs, posting a 10-9 record and a 3.95 ERA last season. He was one of baseball’s best pitchers in the first half of the season, but struggled with command issues and injuries in the second half of the campaign.

Stroman had a player option for a third year with the Cubs, but decided to opt out to pursue free agency instead.

He’ll join a Yankees rotation helmed by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees have had a busy offseason, acquiring outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres and outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.