Jeimer Candelario to play first base in debut with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs will get a needed boost of power in their lineup on Tuesday, as infielder Jeimer Candelario will make his official return to the franchise that he made his MLB debut with.

Candelario, acquired by the Cubs from the Washington Nationals on Monday, will bat sixth and play first base for the North Siders:

The decision to play Candelario at first base won’t be a one-off, either. Although he hasn’t played the position since 2020, Cubs manager David Ross said before Tuesday’s game against the Reds that he anticipates Candelario will play “significant” innings at the position, allowing Cody Bellinger to move back to center field on a regular basis.

This comes after the team designated Trey Mancini for assignment on Tuesday.

That also means that Nick Madrigal will get ample playing time at third base, and could signal that Mike Tauchman will shift over to right field at times, giving the struggling Seiya Suzuki room to find his form.

The Cubs also announced that Candelario will wear the No. 9 on his jersey, becoming the first Cubs player to wear the number since Javier Báez was traded in 2021.

