Marcus Stroman breaks the news: he's an MLB All-Star

For the second time in his career, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is heading to the MLB All-Star Game, with the hurler breaking the news himself on his Twitter feed Sunday.

Stroman, who has a 9-6 record and a 2.76 ERA in 18 starts with the Cubs this season, revealed that he had been chosen for the National League roster Sunday afternoon prior to the team’s game against the Cleveland Guardians:

All-Star. Thankful and grateful always! 🗣️⭐️ @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 2, 2023

The rest of the All-Star Game rosters will be announced during a televised special Sunday afternoon.

Stroman has led the National League in ERA for most of the season, though his last two starts have seen him give up a combined eight earned runs in nine innings of work.

Even still, he is on pace to have one of his best seasons ever, which looms especially large as he has an opt-out clause in his contract at the end of the season.

What remains to be seen is whether Stroman will be joined in Seattle by any of his Cubs teammates. Fellow starter Justin Steele leads the National League in ERA after his start on Friday, while Dansby Swanson has been one of baseball’s top offensive performers at shortstop.

