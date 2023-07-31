MLB trade rumors: Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario from Nationals

The Chicago Cubs have pulled themselves back into playoff contention, and according to a new report, the team has made a significant addition to their roster.

In that move, the Cubs have acquired third baseman Jeimer Candelario and a cash consideration in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report that news:

Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario from Nationals, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2023

In exchange, the Cubs will send prospects Kevin Made and DJ Herz to the Nationals in the deal. Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami was the first to report that part of the move.

According to Cerami and ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan, the Cubs became more engaged in conversations around Candelario Monday, with the third baseman held out of Washington's lineup:

SOURCES told @thekapman and me: The Cubs are talking to the Nationals on a trade for Jeimer Candelario, who's not in the Nationals lineup tonight. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) July 31, 2023

Candelario started his career with the Cubs in 2016, but was traded to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson at the trade deadline the following season.

In his first season with the Nationals, Candelario has made himself into one of the most attractive bats on the trade market, slashing .258/.342/.481 and racking up 16 home runs and 53 RBI’s.

Candelario gives the Cubs an impact bat in a corner spot in their infield, and allows the club to use him as both a third baseman and as a designated hitter, as Nick Madrigal has established himself as a reliable defensive option at the position.

Herz has spent the 2023 season with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies. He has started 14 games, with an ERA of 3.97, along with 80 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Made, a shortstop, has appeared in 70 games with the South Bend Cubs, with three home runs, 25 RBI's and three stolen bases. He also has 17 doubles and two triples on the year.

