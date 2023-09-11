Pete Crow-Armstrong called up by Cubs, Alex Canario optioned to Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have made it official, calling up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa.

In a corresponding move, the team has optioned outfielder Alex Canario back to Triple-A to make room on the active 28-man roster for Crow-Armstrong.

Finally, to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Cubs have designated relief pitcher Anthony Kay for assignment.

The Cubs also officially placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, and activated pitcher Michael Fulmer from the IL.

Crow-Armstrong, acquired by the Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent Javier Báez to the New York Mets, is the No. 12 ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He has 20 home runs, 82 RBI’s and 37 stolen bases in 107 minor league games this season.

He is currently ranked as the top prospect in the Cubs’ system.

While Crow-Armstrong wasn’t on the team’s 40-man roster to open the month of September, he could still be eligible to join the team’s postseason roster if the Cubs petition Major League Baseball to do so.

Canario has had a huge season in the minor leagues, but only got one plate appearance with the Cubs after being added to the active roster on Sept. 1.

In 53 minor league games, Canario has eight home runs and 35 RBI’s, with an OPS of .844.

Kay spent most of the season in the minor leagues with the Cubs, with a 3-1 record and a 4.10 ERA in 30 games in Iowa. He did appear in 13 games with the big league club, with a 6.35 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11.1 innings of work.

The Cubs will open a series on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. Crow-Armstrong will not be in the team’s lineup, but could be available off the bench after arriving in Denver earlier in the day.