Pete Crow-Armstrong gets first career start for Cubs vs. Rockies

The Chicago Cubs will have their top prospect manning the outfield on Tuesday night, with Pete Crow-Armstrong making his first career start.

Crow-Armstrong, who was called up to the Cubs on Monday, will bat eighth and play center field for the North Siders in the second game of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies.

The star outfielder made his MLB debut on Monday night as a pinch-runner for the Cubs. He was thrown out trying to steal third base, but later in the game he was able to lay down a successful sacrifice bunt during a ninth-inning Cubs rally.

Crow-Armstrong is the top-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system, and is the No. 12 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 107 minor league games this season, Crow-Armstrong has 20 home runs, 82 RBI’s and 37 stolen bases.

The question now is just how often Crow-Armstrong will play. Jeimer Candelario was reportedly placed on the injured list on Tuesday by the Cubs, meaning that Cody Bellinger will likely get the bulk of the starts at first base.

Crow-Armstrong will likely split time in center field with Mike Tauchman, but with Tauchman struggling at the plate in recent weeks, the youngster may get some additional shots at playing time.

