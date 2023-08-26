Jordan Wicks to start, make MLB debut for Cubs on Saturday, Michael Fulmer placed on IL

After it was revealed earlier in the day that left-hander Jordan Wicks was being called up to the Chicago Cubs, the club revealed that Wicks will be starting Saturday evening against the Pittsburgh Pirates, pushing up his expected debut by a day.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs have placed reliever Michael Fulmer on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, with the listing retroactive to Friday.

Just six days removed from his 24th birthday, Wicks has been solid in the minor leagues this year, holding a 7-0 record with a 3.55 ERA and 1.172 WHIP across Double-A and Triple-A.

The southpaw's debut will come against Pittsburgh righty Colin Selby, who has struggled to a 7.27 ERA over 8.2 innings pitched, though he has recorded 13 strikeouts in his limited work this season.

Previously expected to start on Saturday, Cubs right-hander Javier Assad will now start in the series finale Sunday afternoon before the North Siders head home for a pivotal series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs will look to bounce back from a crushing 2-1 loss on Friday, with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. local time, nationally broadcast on FOX.

