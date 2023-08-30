Report: Reds release Trey Mancini 1 week after signing minor league deal

The Cincinnati Reds have released former Cub Trey Mancini just one week after signing him to a minor league deal, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mancini's release is relatively surprising, considering his strong showing in brief action with the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

In five games, Mancini was 6-for-19 with two doubles and two home runs, driving in three runs while striking out five times.

Mancini will once again hit the open market, where he has just over a day to catch on with a new club in order to be eligible for a club's postseason roster.

A World Series champion with last year's Houston Astros, Mancini struggled after agreeing to a two-year, $14 million pact with the Cubs prior to this season.

In 79 games on the North Side, Mancini slashed .234/.299/336, managing just a 71 OPS+ while struggling defensively, amounting to -1 defensive WAR.

Now 31, Mancini still provides a potential playoff contender a depth option with hopes to tap into his previous power, as the right-hander hit 35 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

