Wrigley Field ‘in the mix' for 2025 MLB All-Star Game, report says

It’s been more than 30 years since Wrigley Field hosted an MLB All-Star Game, but according to a new report, that drought could come to an end somewhat soon.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Wrigley is one of four stadiums that is currently “in the mix” to host the 2025 edition of the game.

His report also mentioned Atlanta’s Truist Park, Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and Toronto’s Rogers Centre as potential candidates to host the game.

This year’s game will be played in Seattle on Tuesday, and the 2024 contest will be held at Texas’ Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers. The 2026 game will be held at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in conjunction with celebrations surrounding the United States’ 250th birthday.

Wrigley last hosted the All-Star Game in 1990, with the American League shutting out the National League 2-0. Julio Franco won MVP honors in a game managed by San Francisco’s Roger Craig and Oakland’s Tony La Russa.

Toronto last hosted the game in 1991, and Baltimore hosted in 1993. Atlanta’s former home at Turner Field hosted the game in 2000.

It is not known when the game’s site will be announced.