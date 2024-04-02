How Chicago weather forecast could impact Cubs, White Sox games

An ominous forecast could put both the Cubs and White Sox games in jeopardy on Tuesday night. Cold and wet conditions are expected, with a chance of snow and high winds in the area.

While rain and snow is expected to be widespread, it appears Chicago may miss the worst of the weather.

A strong storm system will bring multiple threats to our region today ranging from strong thunderstorms, strong non-thunderstorm winds, and slushy snow. Here is a breakdown of the threat areas and time windows. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/JnrLLvKaZs — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 2, 2024

Even if there’s no lightning, heavy rain could postpone or delay either the Cubs or White Sox games, who are each scheduled to play at home on Tuesday. But if Chicago gets just light rain or a drizzle the teams could be able to play through the elements.

Both teams have first pitch scheduled at 6:40 p.m. and temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees with wind chills just above 30 at that time, per the National Weather Service. By 10 p.m., the NWS predicts temps will dip to 38 degrees with a sub-30 wind chill.

