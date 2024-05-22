The White Sox don't know exactly how long Eloy Jiménez will be out of the lineup after he strained his left hamstring on Tuesday night. According to the Associated Press, however, the team expects him to miss at least two games.

"Obviously you've got to see how he wakes up,” manager Pedro Grifol told reporters on Tuesday.

Jiménez hurt himself while running from second base to home plate on a Corey Julks hit in the fifth inning. Gavin Sheets took Jiménez’s designated hitter spot in the lineup the next time it came up in the order.

This is the second injury that Jiménez has sustained while running the bases this season. He missed 12 games in April due to a left adductor strain.

Jiménez is slashing .231/.288/.381 this season with five home runs and 12 RBI.

It is expected that Jiménez will undergo further evaluation on Wednesday.

